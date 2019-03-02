Jairam Ramesh Summoned In Defamation Case By Ajit Doval's Son

Jairam Ramesh allegedly made defamatory allegations against Vivek Doval

A Delhi court on Saturday summoned Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a defamation case filed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked Jairam Ramesh, editor-in-chief of The Caravan magazine Paresh Nath, and reporter Kaushal Shroff to appear on April 25.

The court was hearing a defamation case filed against Mr Ramesh and the others by Vivek Doval in connection with an article titled "The D-Companies", published on January 16.

Vivek Doval's counsel DP Singh has told the court that the title of the article was itself "scandalous" and created "prejudice in the minds of readers against Vivek Doval and his family".

Vivek Doval, testifying as a complainant witness, had told the court earlier that "D Company" is a term coined for Dawood Ibrahim, India's most wanted criminal.

The lawyer added that Mr Ramesh had cited the article and made defamatory allegations against Vivek Doval at a press conference.