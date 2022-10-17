Jairam Ramesh Refutes 'Remote Control' Allegation In Congress Election

Jairam Ramesh said, "These remarks are all used by critics of the Congress party".

Congress's Jairam Ramesh today brushed off speculation that Mallikarjun Kharge was a proxy candidate as the party voted to elect a non-Gandhi chief for the first time in over 20 years. The election -- scheduled three years after Sonia Gandhi agreed to temporarily lead the party when Rahul Gandhi stepped down -- was held after multiple calls for change and hiccups over finding a candidate against Shashi Tharoor.

Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination at the eleventh-hour, nudged by the party's central leaders after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot dropped out. This, coupled with Mr Kharge's proximity to the Gandhis and his declaration that he would seek their help whenever needed, has set off conjecture about the party running on remote-control post-election.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Ramesh emphatically denied such a possibility.

"Rahul (Gandhi) rejected the same in Karnataka while answering this question," he said. "These (remarks) are all used by critics of the Congress party. Two competent individuals are competing and 9,000 delegates will make their choice. The process is being monitored. Every effort is being made to keep it a free, fair polls. We are the only party with an independent election authority," he added.

Asked about Shashi Tharoor's claim that there was "no level playing field", Mr Ramesh said every effort was taken to ensure free, fair and transparent election that has "No bias, no partiality".

"Allegations are allegations," Mr Ramesh said. "These have been answered by Mr Mistry (election in-charge Madhusudan Mistry) to the point of sending a letter. Mr Mistry has been very meticulous and particular in ensuring that these polls are perceived to be free and fair... Hope the results will be accepted with grace. And we will move on," he added.

Mr Tharoor had earlier alleged a difference in the way the party's state chiefs and state Congress committees have been treating the two leaders.

He said when he visited the states for campaigning, the state chiefs were "not available". But in many places, state Congress chiefs and legislature Party "welcome Mallikarjun Kharge, sit with him… I am not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?" Mr Tharoor had told reporters.

Even today, he reiterated the allegation. "The odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders and establishment were overwhelmingly with the other candidate," he told reporters after casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram. Many of the senior leaders from Kerala have openly declared their support for Mr Kharge.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, one the signatories to Mr Tharoor's nomination, told NDTV that "deliberate misinformation" has been spread about the candidate, who is pitching for change. Even so, "Shashi will get significant votes, there will be a pleasant surprise," he added.

Mr Tharoor was one of the Group of 23 leaders who wrote an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi two years ago, demanding organizational overhaul.

Asked about the possibility of the Congress moving beyond the Gandhis, Mr Ramesh said, "Dr Tharoor himself is on record saying Gandhis have a unique position in the party. There is no contradiction between having polls and accepting that Sonia Gandhi has a unique position in the party," he said.

Since Independence, the Congress has mostly been led by a member of the Gandhi family, who were elected unanimously. Elections were held only six times as there was more than one candidate.