Jaipur Shop Launches Rs 1.23 Lakh Gold Coin-Shaped Sweet For Diwali

With Diwali festivities in full swing across the country, a Jaipur-based confectionery outlet has gone viral for introducing a gold coin-shaped sweet priced at Rs 1.23 lakh per kg. Named Asharfi, the sweet has an almond-based core infused with edible gold (swarna bhasma) and is finished with a layer of gold leaf and saffron.

CA Anjali Jain, founder of Tyohar, and the brain behind the now-viral sweet, revealed that the idea came to her as she was attempting to boost the immunity of her son. Anjali said she had been searching for a long time to find something that might help increase her son's immunity.

After foraging far and wide, Anjali finally found the answer in the country's ancient traditions. Anjali explained that after realising the health benefits of swarna bhasma, which is used in Ayurveda, she decided to include it in her food.

"I first tried it in the form of laddoo and kheer at my home. Then in 2024, when I started Tyohaar. I thought of giving it to the whole world in the form of sweets, so this myth that sweets are not healthy can also be busted," Anjali told NDTV.

This year, Anjali perfected "Asharfi", a decadent, coin-shaped sweet named after gold coin in Arabic. A single, nine-gram piece is priced at Rs 1,111, bringing its value to approximately Rs 1.23 lakh per kg. As per Anjali, this luxurious, sugar-free delicacy is meticulously prepared using premium ingredients like chilgoja (pine nuts), saffron, honey, and pure gold bhasma.

Also Read | Sarvam AI CEO Gifts Lifetime Access Of Its Model To Cancer Survivor, Wins Praise

The outlet has also introduced ‘Tyohar Navratna', a collection of nine varieties of kaju katli inspired by traditional gemstones.

The collection includes pistachio-based green kaju katli inspired by emerald, saffron-flavoured yellow kaju katli representing yellow sapphire, rose-flavoured sweets inspired by coral and strawberry-flavoured ones representing ruby.