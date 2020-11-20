Jaipur Man Accuses Business Partner Of Raping, Killing His Wife: Police

Matter is being investigated and accused is being interrogated, police said (Representational)

A Jaipur resident has accused his business partner of strangling his wife to death after raping her at his home in Kho Nagorian area in his absence, police said on Friday.

On the man's complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against accused Mahaveer Singh Gurjar, said Kho Nagorian police station's SHO Bhawani Singh.

The man told police in his complaint that on Wednesday when he was not in the city, his business partner Mahaveer Singh Gurjar visited his home and forcibly sent his son and daughter for tuition.

After sending children out of the house, Gurjar raped his wife and then strangled her, the SHO quoted the victim's husband as saying in the complaint.

After the crime, the accused informed the man that his wife was ill, the SHO said.

Based on the complaint, a case of rape and murder has been registered against the accused.

The matter is being further investigated and accused is being interrogated, police said.