Britain's Ex PM Rishi Sunak Arrives In Jaipur, To Attend Literature Festival

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Jaipur on Friday to attend the city's annual literary event, the Jaipur Literature Festival, which began on Thursday.

During the five-day event, which will end on February 3, Mr Sunak's wife Akshata Murty, and her mother, Sudha Murty, who is a renowned author and Rajya Sabha MP, are scheduled to hold a session titled "My Mother, Myself". The session will be held from 10 am to 10:50 am on Saturday, as per the programme schedule.

Sudha Murty is the wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy.

Mr Sunak, who stepped down as Conservative Party leader in the wake of a bruising electoral defeat in July last year, is a member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.

The 18th edition of the renowned literature festival is being held at Hotel Clarks Amer in the Pink City. The event brings together leading voices from literature, politics, science and the arts, and serves as a forum for diverse perspectives and meaningful exchange.

This year's event features a lineup of over 300 luminaries such as Nobel laureates, Booker Prize-winners, journalists, policymakers, and acclaimed writers.

The participants include Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Dufflo, Amol Palekar, Amitabh Kant, Eric Garcetti, Kailash Satyarthi, Javed Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Yuvan Aves, Shahu Patole and Kallol Bhattacharjee.