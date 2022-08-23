Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's Wife Gets Bail In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Mr Jain, 57, was arrested by the central probe agency on May 30 under the PMLA.

A special court today granted bail to Poonam Jain, wife of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case.

Ms Jain wasn't arrested by the Enforcement Directorate though the probe agency had filed a chargesheet against her, her husband Satyendar Jain, and others.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain had also moved a fresh bail plea in the matter in which the arguments are going on in the court.

Mr Jain, 57, was arrested by the central probe agency on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over alleged hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

Poonam Jain was out on interim bail, and Special Judge Geetanjali Goel on Saturday had ordered its continuation till the next date of hearing.

Mr Jain's arrest, and recent CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have triggered a massive war of words between the AAP and the BJP with each bitterly criticising the other. Action by central probe agencies on AAP Ministers features prominently in the party's Gujarat electoral campaign. The party claims the ruling BJP is harassing its Ministers and hindering the development work of the Delhi government as it is intimidated by public support for the party.

According to the ED Chargesheet, 10 accused, i.e., four private firms and six individuals, including Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, are accused in the case. Satyender Jain, Ankush Jain, and Vaibhav Jain were arrested by the probe agency Enforcement Directorate and they are currently in judicial custody.

All those named in the prosecution complaint have been accused of violations under sections of the Money Laundering Act.

The ED on June 6 had claimed to have seized Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also allegedly seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.