'Jailed Delhi Minister A 'Slow Writer', Takes 2 Hours To...': Probe Agency

Sources say the Enforcement Directorate always makes the accused write their own statement

Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is a "slow writer" and took almost two hours to write one page, the Enforcement Directorate told a court as it asked for an extension of his custody on Thursday.

The agency, which investigates financial crimes, told the Delhi court that the minister's excruciatingly slow pace meant he took a longer time than most to write his statement. This was one of its reasons for seeking that his custody be extended by five more days.

"Satyender Jain is a slow writer and is taking almost two hours to write one page. ED wants him to write his own statement, in his own handwriting, as otherwise he will deny the statement," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who represented Mr Jain, argued that he was already in custody and that there was no ground to further extend his custody. But the court extended his custody to Monday.

Sources say the Enforcement Directorate always makes the accused write their own statement as it is admissible.

Alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel wrote a statement that was 1,300 pages long.

After Mr Jain's custody was extended, his lawyer claimed that he suffered from post-Covid sleep apnea and had to be sent to hospital as he was not feeling well. The minister was taken to hospital after the court hearing.

Mr Jain told the court that despite his health problems, he was cooperating with the investigators. He also said he definitely "knows how to write" and blamed the delay on the Enforcement Directorate.

"Enforcement Directorate officials waste time, they don't ask me anything for hours. Now they are saying that I don't know how to write. I am a Minister and I know how to write," Mr Jain said.