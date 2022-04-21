BJP Leader's 'Wish Became Command': Top Delhi Demolition Case Quotes

"We will take a serious view of the demolition which was carried out even after Supreme Court orders, even after NDMC Mayor was informed. We will take that up later."

On Solicitor General Tushar Mehta saying the civic body may remove "stalls, chairs and tables" without notice, the court asked: "Demolition yesterday was of only stalls, chairs, tables etc? To remove these you need a bulldozer?"

"We want affidavits from the petitioner on the notices if served, and counter affidavits, and till then, status quo order will continue."

When lawyer Kapil Sibal, on behalf of the petitioner, urged the court to stay such demolitions, the court said: "We can't put a stay on all kinds of demolitions across the country."