Person In Constitutional Post Trying To Destroy Economy: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today accused "a person holding constitutional position" of trying to destroy the Indian economy. His comments were seen to be directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the latest report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The report, which targeted India's markets regulator chief Madhabi Puri Buch, has been rejected by the SEBI boss, the Adani Group, and top economists of the country.

Mr Dhankhar, addressing law students at the National Law University (NLU) on Friday, said he was "extremely worried" over what he called a narrative aimed at destroying India's economy.

"I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media; I would say campaign, beseeching the Supreme Court to suo-motu (on its own) invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy," the Vice President said.

He said the youth must neutralise forces that keep partisan and self-interest above that of the nation. "We cannot allow it. It happens, it is at the cost of our rise," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, while speaking about the Hindenburg report, had called for the Supreme Court's intervention.

Mr Dhankhar urged the students to look around and find out if the highest courts in other countries ever use "suo-motu cognisance".

"Jurisdiction of institution is defined by the Indian Constitution, be it legislature, be it executive, be it judiciary. Jurisdiction of courts is decided. Look around the globe, look at the Supreme Court in the US, the highest court in the U.K. or other formats. Has there been suo-moto cognisance even once? Has a remedy been created beyond what is provided in the Constitution?" said the Vice President.

The Hindenburg report was earlier rejected by SEBI chairman and the Adani Group as "baseless" and "malicious". Ms Buch had also pointed out that the report came after the SEBI initiated action against them in July.

