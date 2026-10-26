Jagan Reddy's Party MP Seeks Independent Probe Into Andhra Poll Violence

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has sought an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities, violence and obstruction during the ongoing urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, urging constitutional authorities to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

In a representation to the President of India and the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader alleged that opposition candidates faced intimidation, attacks, obstruction during the filing of nominations and destruction of nomination papers after the election process began on October 16.

He cited incidents from Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati and Anantapur districts, including an alleged attack on Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy and party candidates in Punganur, incidents of vehicle arson and restrictions on the movement of opposition leaders.

The petition also questioned the alleged selective imposition of prohibitory orders and the conduct of police personnel during the nomination process.

The controversy reached the Supreme Court on October 21, when it directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to examine complaints and supporting evidence, defer publication of the final list of candidates, and ensure adequate police protection and CCTV surveillance at nomination centres.

Following its review, the poll body extended the nomination window in four urban local bodies. The election process was also temporarily halted across all 100 urban local bodies in compliance with the court's directions.

Gurumoorthy questioned the limited scope of the remedial measures, arguing that candidates in other affected areas may also have been denied a fair opportunity to contest.

He cited reports of several wards receiving no nominations and allegations that many aspirants were prevented from filing their papers.

The MP sought the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in vulnerable areas, an extension of nomination and re-nomination deadlines wherever necessary, and the appointment of a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to oversee the remaining electoral process.

He also called for an impartial probe into the alleged role of officials and sought accountability if any misconduct is established.

The allegations have further intensified the political confrontation between the ruling TDP-led NDA alliance and the YSRCP.