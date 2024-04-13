Jagan Reddy Injured In Stone-Throwing While Campaigning In Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been injured after being hit by a stone thrown by an unidentified person while campaigning in Vijayawada.

The YSR Congress Party chief was campaigning on a bus as part of his Memantha Siddham (which loosely translates as "We Are Ready") Bus Yatra. The stone hit the chief minister on his left eyebrow, narrowly missing his eye, and reports said that he will need two stitches.

Sources from the party said the stone was thrown from a nearby school. "The attack is a conspiracy by the TDP alliance. (TDP chief and former chief minister) Chandrababu Naidu's nervousness is showing," said a YSRCP member.