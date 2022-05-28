Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Court Permission To Travel To Abu Dhabi For IIFA Awards

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted permission to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, to travel abroad.

The Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Saturday while allowing her plea said, "Considering the facts and circumstances, the application at hand is allowed. The applicant is granted permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE from 31.05.2022 till 06.06.2022 and for this given period, the LOC against the applicant issued in this case shall stand suspended."

"The applicant shall submit an FDR to the tune of Rs.50 lacs along with an undertaking that in case of her non-return, the FDR shall stand suspended and shall also provide a surety of Rs.50 lacs, The applicant shall submit her itinerary, place of stay and the number at which she can be contacted. On her return, the applicant shall inform the investigating agency about her return," the court said while imposing the conditions.

Appearing for Jacqueline Fernandez, Advocate Ajit K Singh submitted, "The applicant is a film actress and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry. The Enforcement Directorate has filed the charge sheet and has not named the applicant as an accused in the present matter. However, without citing any reason to the applicant, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the applicant."

It was further submitted that the applicant being a renowned film actress has been invited to events, press conferences, rehearsals and participation in the event.

Replying to the application, ED counsel Advocate Atul Tripathi submitted that all the averments, contentions and submissions in the application are frivolous and baseless and are hence denied except those which have been specifically been admitted hereunder.

ED further submitted, "The applicant is in receipt of proceeds of crime, which has partly been provisionally attached and the remaining is yet to be identified. Thus, it is averred that disposing off the proceeds of crime yet to be attached by the applicant cannot be ruled out. It is further submitted that the applicant is admittedly a Sri Lankan National and is thus a flight risk and the applicant may flee from India thereby hampering the pending investigation."

Jacuqline Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She had earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money-laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.