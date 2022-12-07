Jabalpur Bride Gets Beautician Arrested For Messing Her Make-Up

A beautician has been booked after her assistant spoilt the bride's make-up. (Representational)

A beautician has been booked after her assistant allegedly spoilt the make-up of a bride and also for issuing threats when her family members protested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Wednesday.

The bride, a resident of city's Ghamapur area, had booked an appointment with the beautician, who runs a beauty parlour in Kotwali Bazar, for her marriage on December 3, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Prabhat Shukla.

The beautician had taken advance payment from the bride's family and assured to reach the venue on time on marriage day to complete the make-up work, he said, citing a complaint.

After the beauty parlour owner didn't reach the venue, the family of the bride contacted her, but she told the latter to come to the outlet for make-up, Mr Shukla said.

The CSP said when the soon to be married woman reached the parlour, the beautician, instead of doing her make-up, assigned the task to her assistant who messed up the work.

Angry over the beautician's behaviour, the bride's mother registered a complaint at the Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.

The complainant also accused the beauty parlour owner of misbehaving and threatening them when the bride's mother contacted her for messing up the make-up work, he said.

A case was registered against the beautician under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Mr Shukla said.

