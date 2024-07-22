J&K Police Flag Jaish-Made Poster Of 'Phantom' With Saif Ali Khan Pic

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed back-to-back encounters and terror attacks.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have flagged a propaganda video made by terror outfit Jaish and have asked people to "not forward it in any manner to anyone".

A five-minute 55-second video with a poster of 'Phantom', a 2015 Hindi film featuring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, was released by Jaish around 2 pm today.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued the following guidelines:

First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone

Secondly, they will report by a message as to who they have received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of receiving the video.

The Police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message.

Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that the position and forwarding of the content of this nature is an offence under sections 13 and 18 of UAPA.

A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024.



General public is alerted that they will do the following:

Today, the Indian Army repulsed a major attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A soldier was injured in the attack at an army camp, suggest initial reports. The security forces launched a massive search operation to flush out terrorists after the attack, said a defence spokesman.

The attack was reported less than 24 hours after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu and discussed measures to deal with the dramatic spurt in major terrorist attacks on the army in the region that was free from terrorism till a few years ago.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a major crackdown on terror networks after the deadly encounter in Doda in which four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists.

The Indian Army is also readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements.

The Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, defence sources told news agency ANI.

The Army has already brought in troops to the area including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression here, they said.