Community Bunkers Built In Rajouri For Safety Against Ceasefire Violation

An Indian Army soldier guards the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

The government has constructed community bunkers in Rajouri's Nowshera city to provide safety to locals during cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The initiative has been taken to ensure that the daily life and education is not disrupted in areas surrounding the borders.

Rajouri district development commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, said, "Some bunkers have already been constructed and many more will be completed soon here in Rajouri. The project by the Government will be wrapped up soon. Schooling facility will be provided in the bunkers, so that students' time isn't wasted and their schooling is completed on time."

One hundred and two bunkers have already been completed in the area, providing major relief to the locals especially at the time of ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

"It is a very good initiative taken up by the government. Whenever there is a firing, people take shelter in the bunkers. The government is increasing the number by providing one bunker each to every house here," said a local, Shubam Choudhary.

Advertisement

"Bunkers are helping us a lot during sudden firings. We have added light bulbs and fans inside for our comfort. I appreciate the decision of the government," said another local, Yash Pal.

In May this year, Home Minister Rajnath Singh called for expediting construction of bunkers along the International Border (IB) and LoC to protect the border residents, in view of 1,252 ceasefire violations by Pakistan during the current year.

The MHA has approved Rs 415 crores for construction of more than 14,000 bunkers in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.