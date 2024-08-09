On Terror And Elections In J&K, Poll Panel Chief's 'Chicken And Egg' Analogy

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for over six years.

In Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of preparations for elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that no internal or external force can stop the Election Commission from conducting Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Friday, Mr Kumar said in Hindi, "The foundation laid by you (the people and the administration) is now awaiting the construction of a strong building. We have to achieve new heights and the time for that has come. If any internal or external force thinks that they can interfere and derail the Assembly elections, they are wrong. We are sure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will give a befitting response to disruptive forces."

To a question on how the elections were being planned given that the Union Territory has seen an uptick in terror attacks and encounters in which many security personnel have also been killed, the Chief Election Commissioner used the chicken-and-egg analogy.

"We are working with full commitment and resolve that nothing will be allowed to disrupt the elections. If we don't, it will become a chicken-and-egg situation. Whenever we will talk about elections, such activities will increase and we will be forced to step back. That will be like conceding defeat without even fighting. That won't happen," Mr Kumar asserted.

"These things will not have an impact on the elections at all. Our forces and the administration are capable enough to deal with any situation that arises. The flag of 'jamhuriyat' (democracy) has been raised and will be raised further," he added.

'Historic Achievement'

On the Commission's meetings with political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since it arrived in the Union Territory on Thursday, Mr Kumar said they had spoken to national and recognised parties, all of whom had praised the people and the Election Commission for the way the Lok Sabha elections had been conducted there.

The state had seen a voter turnout of 58.46%, which was the highest in 35 years, and Mr Kumar said all the parties had called that a "historic achievement".

"The parties said it had good participation and no violent incidents took place, which boosted people's confidence. All the parties demanded that the Assembly polls be held at the earliest so that there are elected representatives in Jammu and Kashmir who have a better connect with local residents," Mr Kumar said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for over six years and the last Assembly elections were held there in December 2014. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 30 for the Election Commission to hold Assembly polls in the erstwhile state, whose special status under Article 370 was removed and it was bifurcated into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.