Indo-Tibetan Border Police To Get Two Helicopters Soon, Says G Kishan Reddy

In a first, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will get two helicopters on lease to effectively work in remote areas. It has been a long pending demand of the ITBP to have helicopters to reach remote and hilly areas.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that the process is in the last stage.

"We are hopeful that the ITBP will get two helicopters soon on wet leasing and the process is in the last stages of completion. This will help the force in various special requirements in remote areas," Mr Reddy said.

He also said that the ministry has provided more high-powered SUVs to the ITBP and the induction of these vehicles is still on.

"In the last four years, besides special purchase as BOP vehicles, we have given the force many high powered vehicles and other equipment under the modernization plan II and respectively, many such vehicles have been purchased for the force at a cost of approximately Rs 50 crore," Mr Reddy said.

"This has changed the face of the transport wing of ITBP," he added.

The minister claimed that the home ministry has taken many initiatives for modernization and empowerment of the force.

"We have provided uniform extreme Cold Clothing and mountaineering equipment at all high altitude categories from 9,000 feet and above with 100 per cent reserves," he said. "New weapons have been procured in lieu of old weapons and the procurement is still on."

"Many types of new equipment have been procured. A special research on the study on the nutritional value of ITBP ration through Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), DRDO is to be done soon," Mr Reddy added.

