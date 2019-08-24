Family Assaulted, ITBP Soldier Threatens To Become Next 'Paan Singh Tomar'

Havaldar Amit Singh said that his family was attacked with bricks, sticks and even beer bottles.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police soldier has threatened to go rogue after alleged inaction of authorities in a case of assault against his family members in Madhya Pradesh. The soldier, posted in Jammu and Kashmir, has said that one of his younger brothers lost 80 per cent vision in his right eye in the assault.

Havaldar Amit Singh, in a Facebook post, said he would become the next Paan Singh Tomar, a notorious soldier-turned-athlete-turned-rebel, if those responsible for the assault were not punished. "The Madhya Pradesh government should give justice to my family and brother, or else I will become a new Paan Singh Tomar...I won't need to learn how to fire a gun," he said in Hindi.

On August 16, three of his brothers, two sisters and their five kids, including two infants, went for a picnic at a tourist spot on Hanuwantiya Island in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. They got into an argument with the private security guards who didn't allow them to carry milk bottles and biscuits for the infants.

The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation, the soldier said, and the guards along with boatmen at the island attacked the family, including the women and kids with bricks, sticks and even beer bottles.

"The security guards particularly attacked my brother Atul Singh with beer bottle on the head and also one of the stones thrown by them hit his right eye, owing to which he has lost 80% vision in that eye," Amit Singh alleged.

His youngest brother, Vipul's leg was also fractured in the attack which allegedly took place in front of the tourism department staff. The family said that the staff watched as they were being assaulted.

"The eye surgeons in Indore, where my injured brother Atul is being treated have asked us to take him to Chennai for bringing back 80 per cent vision of the swollen right eye," Vipul said.

"The police instead of helping our cause, merely lodged a case on our complaint against two guards and 15 unidentified guards and boatmen under simple IPC sections pertaining to abusive behaviour, physical assault and criminal intimidation and not a case of attempt to murder owing to grievous injury in my brother's eye," he said.

Police have filed cases against both, the security guards, and the family members.

"Both groups had clashed with each other, during which one of the members of the family sustained serious wounds on the eye. Since the doctors at government health facility in Mundi (Khandwa) had initially declared the injury as simple, hence the case was lodged under simple IPC sections. Once we get the new medico legal report from doctors in Indore, we'll suitably add more sections in the FIR," a police officer said.

One of brothers alleged that since the security guards were from an agency run by a relative of a ruling Congress politician, police have registered a case against the family members under similar sections of the Indian Penal Code.

