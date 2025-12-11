Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Italian Foreign Minister Serves Risotto In Delhi, Adds Personal Touch To Diplomacy | Video

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's visit to India blended diplomacy with culture as he served risotto at a special event in Delhi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Italian Foreign Minister Serves Risotto In Delhi, Adds Personal Touch To Diplomacy | Video
The gesture highlighted growing ties between India and Italy amid deeper strategic cooperation.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani added a personal and cultural touch to his visit to New Delhi by serving risotto at a special diplomatic event organised in his honour. The gathering, attended by diplomats, Indian officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives, showcased how cuisine can strengthen international ties and create shared moments beyond formal discussions.

Sharing the video on his personal social media handles, Antonio Tajani wrote in Italian, which translates to English as: "As of today, Italian cuisine is a World Heritage Site #UNESCO. At the Embassy in New Delhi, we celebrate this great achievement for Italy and Italians around the world."

Watch the video here: 
 

Tajani's warm gesture was well-received, symbolising Italian hospitality and underlining the growing closeness between India and Italy. Attendees noted that the minister's hands-on approach brought a human element to diplomacy, making the evening both memorable and meaningful.

While the culinary moment stood out, Tajani's visit carries a broader agenda. India and Italy are expanding cooperation under their Strategic Partnership in areas like trade, defence, clean energy, education, and technology. His visit reflects Europe's increasing interest in partnering with India on global challenges and innovation-driven sectors.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Antonio Tajani, Risotto Diplomacy, India-Italy Relations
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com