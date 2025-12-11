Italian Foreign Minister Serves Risotto In Delhi, Adds Personal Touch To Diplomacy | Video

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani added a personal and cultural touch to his visit to New Delhi by serving risotto at a special diplomatic event organised in his honour. The gathering, attended by diplomats, Indian officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives, showcased how cuisine can strengthen international ties and create shared moments beyond formal discussions.

Sharing the video on his personal social media handles, Antonio Tajani wrote in Italian, which translates to English as: "As of today, Italian cuisine is a World Heritage Site #UNESCO. At the Embassy in New Delhi, we celebrate this great achievement for Italy and Italians around the world."

Watch the video here:



Da oggi la Cucina Italiana è patrimonio dell'umanità #UNESCO. In Ambasciata a New Delhi festeggiamo questo grande risultato per l'Italia e per tutti gli italiani nel mondo. pic.twitter.com/kJrBiFm8yO — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) December 10, 2025

Tajani's warm gesture was well-received, symbolising Italian hospitality and underlining the growing closeness between India and Italy. Attendees noted that the minister's hands-on approach brought a human element to diplomacy, making the evening both memorable and meaningful.

While the culinary moment stood out, Tajani's visit carries a broader agenda. India and Italy are expanding cooperation under their Strategic Partnership in areas like trade, defence, clean energy, education, and technology. His visit reflects Europe's increasing interest in partnering with India on global challenges and innovation-driven sectors.