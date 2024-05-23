'It Was An Honour': Govinda Meets PM Modi, Shares Picture Online

The picture was clicked during PM Modi's campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Actor-turned-politician Govinda on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the image, an elated Govinda can be seen exchanging warm greetings with PM Modi.

"It was an honour to meet Shri Narendra Modi ji, Honourable Prime Minister of India during the campaign in Mumbai. @narendramodi," he captioned the post.

The picture was clicked during PM Modi's campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, in April, the actor had also met Home Minister Amit Shah. He had written, "It was an honour meeting our honorable Minister of Home Affairs of India, respected Amit Shah ji, personally (sic)."

Notably, in March 2024, Govinda made a comeback in politics after 14 years as he joined the Shiv Sena party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. Welcoming him, Shinde said Govinda's experience earlier will prove useful to the party.

Speaking on the occasion, an emotional Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s and whose films were family entertainers, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would return to the field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

In 2004, Govind successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

