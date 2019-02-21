It Was 27 Degrees In Delhi, Hottest Day Of February So Far

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are set to drop at least over the next two days

With daytime temperatures touching 27 degrees Celsius in Delhi, Thursday was recorded as the hottest day of the month so far.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are set to drop at least over the next two days, the IMD said. According to the weather department, February 25 and 26, may see thunderstorm and showers

The humidity oscillated between 96 and 54 per cent.

Thursday morning was, however, cold and sunny with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius.

"The day will be partly cloudy and there are chances of rains in the evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The Met office has forecast light rain and thundershowers on Friday morning.

"The skies will be partly cloudy along with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers in the forenoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 26 and 14 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius and 14.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.

