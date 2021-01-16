"Tremendous Relief": Health Minister On Day 1 Of Covid Vaccination Drive

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed "tremendous relief" Saturday evening after the first day of India's nationwide Covid vaccination drive, which began a little after 11 am with a sanitation worker at Delhi's AIIMS the first person in the country to receive a shot.

"It has been a day of tremendous relief," Dr Vardhan told reporters at a press briefing.

Dr Vardhan was at Delhi's AIIMS earlier today, where he witnessed India's first Covid vaccine being administered to Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker.

"We received success to an extent in our fight against #COVID19, in one yr. Data in last 3-4 months, our recovery & fatality rate indicate that we were gradually heading towards victory against COVID," the Health Minister added.