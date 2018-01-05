ISRO Ready For First Satellite Launch In 4 Months After Failure In August Since August last year, ISRO had an agonising four months fixing the problem on its rockets. The space agency now says the problem has been resolved and it is ready to fly its rockets again with 31 satellites.

ISRO's PSLV mission on January 12 with 31 satellites A private-sector manufactured satellite was unsuccessful on August 31 ISRO has fixed the problem in heat shield that failed to open in August

In what is seen as a big embarrassment to ISRO, the 41st mission of the PSLV, which carried the satellite, failed on August 31 as the satellite's protective heat shield did not drop off



In what is seen as a big embarrassment to ISRO, the 41st mission of the PSLV, which carried the satellite, failed on August 31 as the satellite's protective heat shield did not drop off



Since then, the space agency had an agonising four months fixing the problem on its rockets. ISRO now says the problem has been resolved and it is ready to fly its rockets again with 31 satellites.



"We will be carrying our Cartosat Series satellite, a microsatellite and a Nanosatellite. Apart from that we are taking 28 customer satellites in this launch," ISRO chairman Dr AS Kiran Kumar told NDTV. Asked if foreign vendors still have confidence in ISRO, Dr Kumar said, "Yes, they have great confidence and they are not all perturbed by what has happened because they understand that in launch vehicle activities, there could always be some issues once in a while."



ISRO has fixed the problem in the heat shield that failed to open during the August launch, killing the satellite in space. The upcoming mission this month will see satellites from the USA and Finland, among others, fly into space.



