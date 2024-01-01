New Mission To Study Black Holes Successfully Launched: ISRO Chief

ISRO chief S Somanath said the launch of the mission was a "success".

ISRO today successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.

ISRO's ever-reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 am from the first launch pad in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

More to follow.

