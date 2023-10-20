When And Where To Watch ISRO's First Test Vehicle Mission For Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to carry out the first of several test flights on Saturday, ahead of the Gaganyaan mission. The country's space agency announced the big news through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing details about the Gaganyaan mission's Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), ISRO said that it will be launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 08:00 A.M tomorrow.

The first flight test will be a "short-duration mission" that will examine the crew module, scheduled to house Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.

How and where to watch the launching of the Gaganyaan mission:

Through the tweet, ISRO also informed the citizens to register themselves at the official government site to witness the historic moment live from Sriharikota.

The tweet read, “TV-D1 Flight Test: The test is scheduled for October 21, 2023, at 0800 Hrs. IST from the First launchpad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. It will be a short-duration mission and the visibility from the Launch View Gallery (LVG) will be limited. Students and the Public can witness the launch from LVG at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/ VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp. Registration will commence on October 17, 2023, at 18:00 Hrs. Latest updates will also be provided in that link.”

Apart from this, you can also watch the launching at ISRO's official site, where the livestreaming will begin at 07:30 Hrs. IST, on October 21.

The Indian space agency will also stream the launching on its Facebook page and its official YouTube channel.

The national broadcaster Doordarshan will also stream the event live on DD National TV.

It must be noted that the ambitious Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian sea waters.