ISRO Chairman Advises What Temples Should Do To Attract Youth In India

ISRO Chairman S Somanath today advised setting up libraries in temples, stating that such an initiative would help attract youngsters to places of worship.

Speaking after receiving an award instituted by the Sree Udiyannoor Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr Somanath said "Temples should not only be places where elderly people come for nama japa (chanting the name of God), but they should also become places for transforming society."

He urged temple managements across the country to work towards attracting young people to temples.

"I expected youngsters in large numbers at this award presentation ceremony, but somehow their numbers are considerably low. Temple managements should work towards attracting them to the temples. Why not set up libraries in temples?" he asked after receiving the award from former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair.

He said that such an initiative would help attract youth to temples where they could read, discuss various issues in the evenings, and develop their careers.

"If the temple managements work in that direction, it would bring big changes," Mr Somanath said.

Former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar and VK Prasanth MLA were among the dignitaries who attended the function.



