'Is It Time For Politics?': Manipur Chief Minister On Rahul Gandhi's Event

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Sunday

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh questioned whether it is time for politics by holding rallies, as the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi started from the violence-hit state today.

Mr Singh, who heads a BJP government, asked if Mr Gandhi came to Manipur to worsen the situation when it has been getting better slowly.

Mr Gandhi's over two-month-long yatra from the country's east to west will end in Mumbai in March, after covering 110 districts.

"Given the current situation in the state, is it a time for politics by holding a rally? It is the time to protect lives and properties, and provide consolation," the Chief Minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the state capital Imphal.

He alleged it is actually is "Bharat Todo (break India) Yatra".

"The situation (in Manipur) is becoming better, and we doubt if he has come to mess with it. Whenever he comes, there is problem. This time, Manipur is on alert. If he comes, we have to be on alert so that he does not mess with things," Mr Singh added.

Mr Gandhi visited Manipur for two days in June 2023, weeks after the violence broke out in the state, and met people in relief camps in several districts.

However, the police stopped his convoy from going to Churachandpur, fearing violence along the route. He finally took a helicopter to Churachandpur.

More than 180 people have died in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities.