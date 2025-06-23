Is Delhi Monsoon Ready? 445 Trouble Spots Raise Alarm

Monsoon clouds looming overhead, Delhi is bracing for another season of waterlogged roads and traffic snarls. This year though, the threat could be bigger than before. The number of spots vulnerable to waterlogging has more than doubled - from 194 last year to 445 now, the Public Works Department has warned.

At ITO on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg - one of the city's biggest and busiest traffic junctions -- and near Rajghat, dug-up roads, uncleared construction debris, and choked stormwater drains are raising serious questions about the city's monsoon preparedness.

The monsoon is expected on June 24 - which leaves little time for repairs even on war footing.

At Rajghat - the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi - a visit reveals dug-up roads, partially cleared drains, and workers scrambling to meet the deadline.

The stretch along the Ring Road near Rajghat is witnessing significant road repairs. The other ongoing project is desilting of stormwater drains -- critical tasks aimed at preventing waterlogging.

Last year, the area was flooded for days and another bout of flooding -- here or anywhere else in the city -- could prove the first big challenge for the national capital's new BJP government, with Opposition AAP alert and battle-ready.

"We have divided our action into short, mid and long-term goals," PWD minister Parvesh Verma told NDTV.

"Minto Bridge was part of our short-term goals - and you'll notice it didn't flood recently. In 10 more days, that phase will be complete. But we need time - places like Mundka never had proper drains in 15 years. We have begun work, and it will take 1.5 years to see long-term impact," he added.

"This (flooding) happens every year. There is massive water accumulation. It is a new government, we are seeing that it is working to clear the drains. Let's see and hope for the best," said Sanjeev Mehra, a resident of Nizamuddin.

"There are times in the monsoon season where it's scary to go out of house. While the work is under progress time will tell how effective that work will be," said Amit Ahuja from Ashok Vihar.

Delhi's drainage system is still based on outdated 1970s plans. The city has grown, but the infrastructure hasn't. On top of that, open drain systems, poor awareness, and overlapping agencies create more confusion than solutions, said urban planner Dikshu Kukreja.

