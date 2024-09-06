Is Coalition Forcing Government U-Turns? What Union Minister Said

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked towards a consensus with leaders across party lines before taking key decisions during the first two terms of his government.

He was answering a question by NDTV on whether the alliance in the Centre this time - due to the BJP's reduced numbers since the last term - has been able to get the government to roll back certain decisions.

"Even when we had 303 seats, we always took the alliance along. Even today, despite being the single-largest party, we believe in taking along everyone who's a part of the alliance," Mr Yadav told NDTV as the India Sustainability Mission conclave.

On a question about parliament proceedings and the Opposition's aggressive behaviour especially after the BJP had take help of allies to form government in the Centre, Mr Yadav said they are always ready to discuss and debate.

"We keep running the parliament. They (Opposition) keeps disrupting it," he said. "We are doing our work. But in Rajya Sabha, an Opposition leader came and stood on the table. Is that how Opposition leaders are supposed to behave? Isn't it also their responsibility to maintain decorum?" the Union Minister said.

On the theme of sustainability, Mr Yadav in a post on X said he highlighted that India is walking the talk on its climate action promises under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Spoke on why it is time for the developed world to fulfil its commitments on climate finance and technology transfer..." he said.