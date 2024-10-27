BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Completes Ironman Challenge. PM Modi Reacts

With the feat, Tejasvi Surya became the first parliamentarian to participate in the event.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya completed the Ironman 70.3 challenge today. The triathlon challenge that was held in Goa comprised 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21.1 km of running with the participants travelling up to 113 kilometres (or 70.3 miles) during the whole event. With the feat, the 33-year-old became the first parliamentarian to participate in the event.

The Bengaluru South MP credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' movement as the inspiration that led him to take up the challenge. The achievement drew praise from PM Modi himself who wrote on X, "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness-related activities".

Mr Surya said he trained rigorously over the last four months to improve his fitness.

"As a young nation chasing big ambitions, we must nurture our physical fitness and become a more healthier nation. An endeavour to become fit also makes you more disciplined and confident, which improves chances of your success in any venture that you undertake," he posted on X.

Commendable feat!



I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness related activities. https://t.co/zDTC0RtHL7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2024

"As a finisher in this daunting challenge, I can attest to the young folks that fitness goals really push your boundaries, and make you a better individual. I appeal all fence sitters and perpetual planners to hop onto this journey and make progress," he added.

In 2022, Tejasvi Surya participated in the Ironman 70.3 Goa as part of a relay team, completing the 90 km cycling segment.

The premier event for athletes and fitness enthusiasts has attracted athletes from more than 50 countries. This year's race also featured over 120 competitors from Central and State Government services, with women making up 12-15 per cent of the athlete base. Remarkably, over 60 per cent of this year's participants are first-time competitors, underscoring the event's significant role in expanding the triathlon community in India.