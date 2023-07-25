IRCTC Website Starts Functioning After Nearly 10 Hours

IRCTC is a main platform to book online train tickets.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has said that the technical issue in its ticketing platform has been resolved and the website is working again. The public sector undertaking (PSU) informed its followers and other users on X, saying that they can log onto the IRCTC website and app to book train tickets. The website went down at 3.30 am due to a technical glitch and according to IRCTC's post, the technical glitch was resolved after nearly 10 hours.

Booking issue has been resolved now. https://t.co/Mqkzxbqm1N and Rail connect app is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

Informing about the issue, IRCTC had earlier shared on the microblogging platform that the ticketing service was not available.

It had, however, said that tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Make My Trip etc.

It had also said that people can visit the PRS counters to book the ticket.

According to IRCTC website, the PSU was incorporated as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and to promote domestic and international tourism.

The PSU has five zonal Offices at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad and 10 regional offices at Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bhopal, Ahmadabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ernakulam and Bangalore.

IRCTC also offers budget hotels, special tour packages, and information for travellers on its website and app.

Last year, 15.88 lakh e-tickets were booked on IRCTC. This was a record considering only 27 online tickets were booked on the same platform in 2002.