Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan's Son, Juhi Chawla's Daughter At IPL Auction

Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta were seen at the IPL auction ceremony.

In the midst of the exciting player auctions for the Indian Premier League or IPL on Thursday, two fresh faces caught the eye of spectators - the children of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's husband, Jay Mehta, are the joint owners of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The two star kids - Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta - were seen sitting with the other members of the management team of their franchise.

"So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table," Juhi Chawla tweeted with a picture of Aryan and Jahnavi.

South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL players' auction held in Chennai.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. ????????????????????

@iamsrk@KKRiderspic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

The tweet drew excited reactions from fans:

it's time to handover the charge with new generation, both look great! — Ashfak Azar (@AshfakA) February 18, 2021

Are you sure it's Aaryan and not @iamsrk ? — Nautanki Saala (@RediffMale) February 18, 2021

The KKR also posted a picture of Jahnavi from the auction ceremony on its Instagram handle.

Earlier, KKR had posted a video of Jahnavi discussing challenges and goals for the team ahead of the IPL auction.

Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out big money for the all-rounder even as uncapped players such as Karnataka's K Gowtham also hogged the limelight with hefty deals here.

Spin bowling All-rounder Gowtham was bought for a record Rs 9.25 crore by the Chennai Super Kings. The 32-year-old is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing Test series against England.

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan, named after the Bollywood superstar, expectedly got a handsome Rs 5.25 crore deal from Punjab Kings, more than 51 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Shahrukh has been in the limelight with his exploits in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Gowtham, an IPL regular who was released by Punjab Kings, was the second off-spinner CSK bought after England''s Moeen Ali. With the hefty price tag, Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history. His base price was also Rs 20 lakh.

Morris' big pay day came after another all-rounder and perennial under-performer, Australian Glenn Maxwell, once again managed to attract a winning Rs 14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who is known more for his performances in Test cricket, secured a massive Rs 15 crore deal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.