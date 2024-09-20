Pics: Long Queues Outside Mumbai, Delhi Stores As iPhone 16 Debuts In India

Similar scenes of long queues were witnessed at the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

Apple's brand new iPhone 16 series, which was announced on September 10, is now available for purchase in India. The series includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max with slightly updated design, and improved hardware.

Sales for the new iPhone models began at 8:00 am this morning at Apple store in Delhi and Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), sparking long queues and high excitement among buyers

The new models feature advanced displays, improved battery life, and innovative camera systems.

The outlets in Mumbai and Delhi saw huge crowds, showing high demand for the latest iPhone series.

A massive crowd gathered at the company's store in Mumbai's BKC, eager to get their hands on the latest models.

The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 in India for the base variant with 128GB storage, whereas iPhone 16 Plus is available from Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant. Both devices are also available in 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The iPhone 16 series is available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options.

The iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 1,19,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB option. The phones can also be purchased with 512GB, and 1TB storage. The Pro models are available in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colours.