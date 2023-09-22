Apple iPhone 15 Goes On Sale: Check Prices In India, Around The World

There's a huge price difference between iPhone 15 in India and other markets.

The wait for the iPhone 15 is finally over. Following the launch at Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12, Apple's flagship phone will be made available to customers, starting today. Like, every year, there's a huge price difference between the newly launched iPhone in India and other markets like the US, UK, Hong Kong, Dubai, and others.

This gap is even bigger for the Pro and Pro Max versions of the flagship phone which has received a significant price hike from its predecessors. iPhone 15 is Rs 5,000 pricier in India compared to last year's model whereas the gap is Rs 20,000 for the pro max version of the flagship phone. With an increased base storage variant of 256 GB, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also the most expensive iPhone to have been ever launched.

If you are looking to buy an iPhone 15, here's how much it will cost you in different parts of the world.

India

iPhone 15 will be available in India with a starting price tag of Rs 79,900. The plus variant will cost Rs 89,900 for the base storage variant. iPhone 15 pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 whereas iPhone 15 Pro Max version will be available for Rs 1,59,900.

US

If you are looking to buy an iPhone 15 in the US, it will cost you $799 ( Rs 66,208). The Plus, Pro and Pro Max variants of the latest iPhone are priced at $899 (Rs 74,485), $999 (Rs 82,781) and $1,199 (Rs 99,353) respectively.

UK

iPhone 15 starts with a price tag of £799 (Rs 82,770). The Plus variant will be available for £899 (Rs 93,129) whereas the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 15 have been priced at £999 (Rs 1,03,488) and £1199 (Rs 1,24,206) respectively.

UAE

In Dubai and other parts of the UAE, the iPhone 15 is available at a starting price tag of AED 3,399 ( Rs 76,687). The iPhone 15 Plus has been priced at AED 3,799 (Rs 85,712), similar to the pricing in India. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants are available for AED 4,299 (Rs 96, 993) and AED 5,099 ( Rs 1,15,043), respectively.

Canada

Another market where the iPhone 15 is available at a cheaper price compared to India is Canada. Here, the iPhone 15 starts at 1,129 Canadian Dollars (Rs 69,024). The Plus variant of the phone is available at $1,279 (Rs 77,644) whereas the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at $1,449 (Rs 88,588). The top-of-the-line Pro Max variant of iPhone 15 starts at $1,749 (Rs 1,06,929).

China

In China, the iPhone 15 has been priced at RMB 5,999 or Rs 69,124 for the base storage variant. The Plus variant of the flagship device starts at RMB 6,999 (Rs 80,646) whereas the Pro model will be available for RMB 7,999 (Rs 92,169). iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at RMB 9,999 (Rs 1,15,214).