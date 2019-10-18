P Chidambaram, Son Karti, 13 Others Named In CBI Chargesheet In INX Case

P Chidambaram was arrested in August in the INX Media corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI on Friday told the Supreme Court that 15 accused, including former finance minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and some companies have been charged in the INX Media corruption case.

Opposing Mr Chidambaram's request for bail, the CBI told the court that the 74-year-old Congress leader poses a flight risk and could also influence a witness.

"The witness has given a statement that he is being influenced. We don't wish to disclose his identity and his name in a sealed cover given to CBI court," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, said.

Saying that the country needs to have a "zero tolerance policy" on corruption, Mr Mehta told the court that charges in the case against Mr Chidambaram include forgery.

The agency told the bench that further probe in the INX Media corruption case is ongoing and it is awaiting responses from the governments of Singapore and Mauritius.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.