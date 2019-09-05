INX Media Case Live Updates: P Chidambaram's Pre-Arrest Bail Request Rejected

New Delhi:
The Enforcement Directorate has accused P Chidambaram of money-laundering.
The Supreme Court today refused to grant protection to Congress leader P Chidambaram over corruption allegations in the INX Media case, saying that the investigating agency, Enforcement Directorate, has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct its probe, and the grant of anticipatory bail at this stage would hamper investigation. P Chidambaram now faces arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
"Anticipatory bail has to be exercised sparingly in cases of economic offences. Considering the facts and circumstances, this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the Supreme Court said, in a huge blow to Mr Chidambaram, who has spent 15 days in CBI custody.
Here are the LIVE updates from P Chidambaram's INX Media case:
P Chidambaram allowed to withdraw plea
Supreme Court allows P Chidambaram to withdraw his plea challenging CBI arrest in INX Media case.
P Chidambaram withdraws his plea against non-bailable warrant, remand orders of trial court in INX Media corruption case lodged by CBI. "We have decided to unconditionally withdraw petition," Mr Chidambaram's counsel AM Singhvi tells the top court.
Top Court Rejects P Chidambaram's Pre-Arrest Bail Request
Congress leader P Chidambaram faces arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over corruption allegations in the INX Media case after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection today.
The CBI accuses P Chidambaram of misusing his position as Finance Minister of the country in 2007 while facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds in INX Media at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram.
The Enforcement Directorate has accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of money-laundering in the case involving INX Media, which is being investigated by the CBI.