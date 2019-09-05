INX Media Case Live Updates: P Chidambaram's Pre-Arrest Bail Request Rejected

The Supreme Court today refused to grant protection to Congress leader P Chidambaram over corruption allegations in the INX Media case, saying that the investigating agency, Enforcement Directorate, has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct its probe, and the grant of anticipatory bail at this stage would hamper investigation. P Chidambaram now faces arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Anticipatory bail has to be exercised sparingly in cases of economic offences. Considering the facts and circumstances, this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the Supreme Court said, in a huge blow to Mr Chidambaram, who has spent 15 days in CBI custody.

Here are the LIVE updates from P Chidambaram's INX Media case: