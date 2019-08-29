Indrani Mukerjea Says 'Good News That P Chidambaram Has Been Arrested'

INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea reportedly revealed details of her meeting with the Chidambarams.

It is good news that former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been arrested, jailed INX Media co-founder Indrani Mukerjea said today. Mr Chidambaram is accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media - the media company founded by Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter - in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.

"It's good news that P Chidambaram has been arrested," Ms Mukerjea told reporters present in a Mumbai court.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by the Mukerjeas, who are in jail in Mumbai for the alleged murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case in July, reportedly revealed details of her meeting with the Chidambarams.

The case against the veteran Congress leader and Karti Chidambaram has been built on the statement of Indrani Mukerjea, sources have told NDTV.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested for the murder of Sheena Bora in August 2015 and Peter Mukerjea was arrested by the CBI later. Earlier this year, Indrani Mukerjea filed a divorce plea and later turned approver in INX Media case. She is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail. Peter Mukerjea too is jailed in the same case.

After the CBI filed a First Information Report in May 2017 over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs. 305 crore in 2007, when Mr Chidambaram was Finance Minister, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case of alleged money-laundering.

Mr Chidambaram, one of the strongest defenders of the Congress, was arrested last Wednesday evening amid high drama after his lawyers failed to get the Supreme Court to urgently hear his petition challenging the rejection of his pre-arrest bail request by the Delhi High Court.

