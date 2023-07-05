Maruti Launches Its Most Premium Car Invicto, Prices Start At Rs 24.79 Lakh

Maruti Invicto has a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor.

Maruti Suzuki India launched the Invicto today, its most expensive car in India yet. The car is basically a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova HyCross MPV, which was launched last year. The Invicto is yet another product after the partnership between Maruti and Toyota Kirloskar, which began in 2016 and formalised in 2019. The alliance will establish and promote "long-term cooperation in new fields", including electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving, as per a joint statement issued by the two companies.

The car is being offered in three variants - Zeta+ (7 seater), Zeta+ (8 seater) and Aplha+ (7 seater). The price start from Rs 24.79 lakh for the first trim and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh for the top variant. The middle variant has been priced Rs 24.84 lakh. The Invicto will also be available for subscription at Rs 61,860 per month.

It will be available in four colours, including the Nexa Blue and Mystic White. This will be the eighth product to the Nexa line-up

The new car has a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The petrol engine is expected to generate 172bhp power and 188Nm of torque.

An e-CVT unit will be the sole transmission on offer.

Continuing its good run, Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava said last month that company is expecting a growth of 24 per cent in its SUV segment and aiming for a bigger market share pie. Speaking to BQ Prime, the Maruti's top brass said the new launches will aid volume growth for the company.

In June, the country's top carmaker by volume Maruti Suzuki India's overall domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to 133,027 units.

As per a Reuters report, the sale of the company's utility vehicle sales more than doubled from a year ago.