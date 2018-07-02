Interpol Red Corner Notice Against Nirav Modi, To Enable Arrest

Nirav Modi fled India in the first week of January days before the PNB detected the fraud.

The Interpol has issued a red corner notice against celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi who is wanted for a Rs. 13,000-crore bank fraud in India. India had recently written to several European countries seeking help in tracing the billionaire jeweller even as it asserted that he did not have more than one Indian passport in his possession.

India had asked the UK, France and Belgium to help track down Nirav Modi and restrict his movements The foreign ministry had also sent messages to all its missions abroad to get in touch with local governments to deny entry to Nirav Modi and inform India if he was residing there.

The Interpol has put out Nirav Modi's photo and has shared his age and other details on its website.

Nirav Modi managed to travel through several countries even though information about his passport being cancelled by India was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI had said it had shared the information on his passport in a notice issued through Interpol on February 15. But Interpol branches of Belgium and US didn't cooperate

A special court in Mumbai last month allowed investigating agencies to start the process of the 47-year-old's extradition from the UK over charges of money laundering.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are among the main accused in the Punjab National Bank scam pegged at about Rs. 13,400 crore. They have been booked in nearly half-a-dozen cases related to the bank fraud.They managed to flee the country in the first week of January days before the PNB was able to detect the fraud.