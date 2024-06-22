Watch: Andaman And Nicobar Divers Perform Yoga Underwater

Andaman and Nicobar Command divers performed underwater Yoga in the Emerald Isles on Friday.

On the 10th International Day of Yoga, Andaman and Nicobar Command divers performed underwater Yoga in the Emerald Isles on Friday.

"ANC divers showcased a remarkable feat on #IDY24, performing underwater Yoga in the Emerald Isles. They highlighted Asanas and Mudras, promoting PM's vision of Yoga for Strength, Health, and Wellness," Andaman and Nicobar Command posted on X.

Earlier, PM Modi expressed gratitude to those popularising yoga and expressed hope that yoga would continue to unite the world in the future.

"The 10th International Yoga Day has been held at a great scale across the world thanks to the collective efforts of individuals, communities and organisations who came together and practised Yoga. It is clear that Yoga has become a unifying force, bringing together people across cultures and backgrounds. It is gladdening to see the youth participating in Yoga sessions with such zeal and dedication," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I express gratitude to all those working to popularise Yoga. These efforts will go a long way in furthering unity and harmony. I am also happy to see an increase in the number of Yoga instructors whose expertise and passion is inspiring others to take up Yoga. May Yoga keep bringing the world together in the coming times," PM Modi added in the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Several Union Ministers and other leaders performed yoga in different parts of the country.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi to Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

