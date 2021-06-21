International Yoga Day 2021: Images, Yoga Cards, Greetings And Wallpapers

International Yoga Day Images: Share pictures, quotes of yoga gurus and encourage all to do yoga

Today is International Yoga Day. People across the world are celebrating the 7th International Yoga Day. The theme of 2021 Yoga Day is: YOGA FOR WELLNESS. Inaugurating the International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down." PM Modi said, "Yoga helps in self discipline, it inculcated faith in people that they could fight with this virus. Frontline warriors told me that they made yoga a tool in fighting the virus." On International Yoga Day one can share images, greetings cards, messages and quotes of famous Yoga gurus and encourage people to practise Yoga and stay healthy.

"Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame" - BKS Iyengar

"Here and now is where yoga begins" - The Yoga Sutras

"Yoga exists in the world because everything is linked" - TKV Desikachar

"Do not love leisure. Waste not a minute. Be bold. Realize the Truth, here and now" - Sivananda

"Meditation is making research into yourself, and into the subtler fields of activity. Day after day we culture our minds with the deep silence of our own Being. This is not the silence of a stone, but creative silence. We have to find it for ourselves. We decrease activity until silence becomes creative, and we sit in creative silence and close the gates of perception for insight into the content of life" - Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

"Inhale, and God approaches you. Hold the inhalation, and God remains with you. Exhale, and you approach God. Hold the exhalation, and surrender to God" - Tirumalai Krishnamacharya

