When And Where To Watch International Yoga Day Event Online

PM Modi performing yoga on International Yoga Day 2017. (File photo)

To mark fourth International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lead the crowd of over 60,000 people in Dehradun' s Forest Research Institute on June 21. Special security arrangements have been made at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Over 3,000 security personnel, including commandos and sharpshooters, will be deployed at the institute. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga, a physical, mental and spiritual practice. The theme for Yoga Day 2018 is "Yoga for Peace."The yoga event in Dehradun will begin at 6 am. Over 60,000 people are expected to join the Yoga Day celebrations. The participants are supposed to reach the venue at 5 am. The participants will be provided waterproof pouch for keeping mobile phone and bags for shoes.

