When And Where To Watch International Yoga Day Event Online

When to watch International Yoga Day?
The yoga event in Dehradun will begin at 6 am. Over 60,000 people are expected to join the Yoga Day celebrations. The participants are supposed to reach the venue at 5 am. The participants will be provided waterproof pouch for keeping mobile phone and bags for shoes.
Where to watch International Yoga Day?
You can watch LIVE all the action of Yoga Day event in Dehradun LIVE on ndtv.com/live
You can also check ndtv.com for all updates on International Yoga Day.
Elaborate arrangements have been made for electricity, water, security and health services. Around 60 door frame metal detectors will be placed at the gates of the venue, while CCTVs have been installed in and around the Forest Research campus for surveillance.
Compactor machine have been installed for immediate disposal of the garbage wastes. Around 1,000 buses will also be stationed at the Rangers Ground - which will act as a temporary bus station for participants coming from Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places.