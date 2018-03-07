International Women's Day 2018: History, Theme, Celebration And Significance

International Women's Day is a global celebration of the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women. It is celebrated annually on March 8. The past year saw unprecedented global movement for women's rights, equality and justice. Global marches and campaigns, including #MeToo and #TimesUp were taken up throughout the world on issues ranging from sexual harassment, femicide, equal pay, women's political representation, among others. Echoing the sentiment, this year's International Women's Day theme is #TimeIsNow: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives.Women's Day was first observed on February 28, 1909 in New York. At 1910 International Woman's Conference, March 8 was suggested to be observed as "International Woman's Day." March 8 also became a national holiday in Soviet Russia in 1917 after women gained suffrage there. The day was then predominantly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.



Theme of International Women's Day

International Women's Day 2018 theme is "Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives". The UN Women said, "Echoing the priority theme of the upcoming 62nd session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, International Women's Day will also draw attention to the rights and activism of rural women, who make up over a quarter of the world population, and are being left behind in every measure of development."





Global gatherings, conferences, awards, exhibitions, festivals, fun runs, corporate events, concert performances, speaking events, online digital gatherings are observed globally to mark International Women's Day.