'Seaward Ho'...It's International Talk Like A Pirate Day!

International Talk Like A Pirate Day Image: Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

International Talk Like A Pirate Day 2020: "Fifteen men on a dead man's chest, yo, ho, ho and a bottle of rum" - does this quote ring a bell? If no, it's time to dig into the "Treasure Island" right away. It's International Talk Like A Pirate Day on September 19! And what a great time to day dream about sailing in the high seas. Pirate characters in story books attract both children and adults across generations. So, what are you waiting for? Take out your favourite pirate book or binge watch pirate movies.

International Talk Like A Pirate Day started in 1995 at Albany in Oregon. During a game of racquetball between two sportsmen, John Baur and Mark Summers, one of them got injured and exclaimed "Aarrrr" and that is how 'Talk Like a Pirate Day' started. It is said to be the first holiday that originated due to a sports injury in some parts of the world.

International Talk Like A Pirate Day Image: Ahoy, make sure you have fun!

International Talk Like Pirates Day: Here are books with pirates as central characters that you may like to read. Take a look.

Peter Pan, by JM Barrie

Treasure Island, by RL Stevenson

The Pirate, by Sir Walter Scott

Captain Singleton, by Daniel Defoe

The Secret of the Unicorn, by Herge

International Talk Like A Pirate Day Image: September 19 is celebrated as 'talk like a pirate day'

International Talk Like A Pirate Day: A list of pirate movies that you can watch

Peter Pan

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirate

Muppet Treasure Island

Captain Blood

Waterworld

International Talk Like A Pirate Day Image: Stories on pirates attract people across generations

Arrr... if you don't fancy chilling out with books and movies, go the Long John Silver or Captain Sparrow way; dress like a pirate and do some play acting. You will need a bandanna hat, black eye patches, ragged baggy shirt and dark trousers, high boots, belt, a toy dagger and of course don't forget the parrot.

Ahoy...make sure to roll the 'R' and say 'aye' when asked 'do ye wanna some grub?'

Happy International Talk Like Pirates Day!