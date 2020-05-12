PM Modi Thanks 'Phenomenal Nurses' For Their Effort In Fight Against COVID-19

PM Modi said nursing staff personify abundant compassion. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to the "phenomenal nurses working round the clock" to keep the planet healthy, on International Nurses Day. He also thanked the nurses for their effort towards defeating COVID-19, caused by a highly contagious novel coronavirus.

"International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families," the Prime Minister tweeted.

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale - widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing - highlighting the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector.

"Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for the welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers." said PM Modi in another tweet.

The day holds much significance this year as the world is fighting the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 4 million people across the globe.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play. Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against outbreaks, we will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage," said the World Health Organisation while thanking nurses for their contribution in fighting epidemics and pandemics.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also praised the contribution of the nurses who are putting themselves and their families at risk while leading the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hailed nurses as "messengers of god", saying services being rendered by them in the battle against coronavirus will be recorded in human history in golden words.