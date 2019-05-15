International Family Day: Date, Importance, Theme - All You Need To Know

International Family Day is celebrated every year on May 15.

International Family Day highlights the importance of families as a basic unit of society. May 15 was decided to be celebrated as International Family Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. The theme for International Day of Families 2019 is "Families and Climate Action: Focus on SDG13". Activities on this day include workshops and conferences, radio and television programmes, newspaper articles and cultural programmes highlighting relevant themes. The 2019 observance focuses on families and family policies.

Major thrust will be on Sustainable Development Goals 13 that targets improvement in education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning. It also integrates climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning.

The International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them. It inspires a series of awareness-raising events, including national family days. In many countries, this day highlights different areas of interest and importance to families.

The symbol of International Day of families comprises of a solid green circle with a red image in between and schematic drawing elements of a house and a heart. This symbol signifies that family are a center part of any society and they offer a supporting and stable home for all the age groups of the people.

