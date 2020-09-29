International Day Of Older Persons 2020: 10 Facts To Know

International Day For Older Persons 2020: Every year October 1 is observed as International Day for Older Persons. It is a United Nations designated day to focus and raise awareness about the well-being and needs of the elderly people. Senior citizens globally have been the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as experts have repeatedly said. They are the most vulnerable with age-related comorbidities. In these unprecedented times, loneliness and mental health issues of the elderly people need special attention.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world. Beyond its immediate health impact, the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty, discrimination and isolation. It is likely to have a particularly devastating impact on older people in developing countries." António Guterres, UN Secretary-General has said.
International Day for Older Persons 2020: 10 Facts
- 2020 to 2030 is the 'Decade of Healthy Ageing': UN
- Globally, there were 703 million persons aged 65 or over in 2019: UN
- By 2050, one in six people worldwide will be over 65 (16%), up from one in 11 in 2019 (9%): UN
- Over the next 30 years, the number of older persons worldwide is projected to be more than double, reaching more than 1.5 billion persons: UN
- 80% of them will be in low and middle-income countries: UN
- Projections indicate that number of 60-plus people in India will increase to 14.3 crore in 2021 and 17.3 crore in 2026: Government report
- Oder persons in India are facing problems in the absence of adequate social security: Government report
- One in six people aged 60 and over faced some form of abuse last year: WHO
- 15.7 per cent of people 60 years and older are subjected to abuse: WHO estimates
- COVID-19 pandemic may significantly lower incomes of elderly people: UN