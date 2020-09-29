International Day Of Older Persons 2020: 10 Facts To Know

International Day of Older Persons Image: COVID-19 may lower income of the elderly

International Day For Older Persons 2020: Every year October 1 is observed as International Day for Older Persons. It is a United Nations designated day to focus and raise awareness about the well-being and needs of the elderly people. Senior citizens globally have been the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as experts have repeatedly said. They are the most vulnerable with age-related comorbidities. In these unprecedented times, loneliness and mental health issues of the elderly people need special attention.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world. Beyond its immediate health impact, the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty, discrimination and isolation. It is likely to have a particularly devastating impact on older people in developing countries." António Guterres, UN Secretary-General has said.

International Day for Older Persons 2020: 10 Facts