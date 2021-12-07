International Civil Aviation Day 2021: Date, History, Theme And Significance

The international civil aviation network carries over 4 billion passengers annually.

International Civil Aviation Day is observed to raise and reinforce awareness about the role aviation plays in the social and economic development of countries or regions. It is also a day to remind people that aviation is an important cog in the wheel of global connectivity to increase trade and people-to-people contact. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations body, is the nodal agency to manage and ensure cooperation among various air carriers for a rapid transit network around the globe.

International Civil Aviation Day: Date

The International Civil Aviation Day was observed on December 7 in 1994 for the first time on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation by the ICAO. Two years later, the UN General Assembly declared this day as International Civil Aviation Day.

Significance

As the world adopted the UN Agenda 2030, the importance of the aviation sector as a medium of global connectivity has never been more relevant. The international civil aviation network carries over 4 billion passengers annually and the global air transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs. It is an important part of maintaining supply chains for unhindered trade and commerce between nations.

Theme

The ICAO Council establishes a theme for International Civil Aviation Day every five years, coinciding with ICAO anniversaries – as in 2014, 2019, 2024, 2029. The Council representatives pick a theme for the full four-year intervening period. It decided that the theme till 2023 will be: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.