International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: Date, Theme, History, Significance

The International Anti-Corruption Day is observed to raise awareness and find newer ways to combat corruption. Society is largely affected by corruption and preventing it will help progress towards sustainable development goals and promote equity.

Date And History

The International Anti-Corruption Day is observed on December 9. The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a convention against corruption on October 31, 2003. The same year, the UN General Assembly also designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day to prevent corruption and raise awareness about the convention.

Significance

Curbing corruption can help create jobs, achieve gender equality, and secure wider access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: Theme

The International Anti-Corruption Day 2021 is intended to highlight the rights and responsibilities of all stakeholders -- including states, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth -- in tackling corruption.

The UN launched a six-week campaign in early November to underscore everyone's role in curbing and countering corruption. The campaign declared the theme as: “Your right, your role: say no to corruption”.