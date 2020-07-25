Inter-State Drug Racket Mastermind Arrested By Punjab Police: Top Cop

The man was arrested from Agra by Punjab Police in a well-coordinated operation. (Representational)

The mastermind of a drug cartel has been arrested by the Punjab Police, a day after the Barnala Police busted an inter-state gang of illegal syndicates supplying psychotropic drugs in 11 states and more than 50 districts of India.

The "Agra Prescription Drug Gang" mastermind has been identified as Jatinder Arora, who was arrested today.

"Jatinder Arora, the mastermind of Agra Prescription Drug Gang nabbed from Agra by Punjab Police in a well-coordinated operation," Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police, Punjab said in a tweet.

"He was diverting prescription drugs across 11 states leading to drug addiction, overdose and deaths," the DGP added.

At least 27,62,137 intoxicating tablets, capsules, injections and syrups were seized along with the arrest of 20 people on Friday. Drug money worth Rs 70,03,800, as well as five vehicles, were also recovered.

The police said: "In a painstaking and meticulously planned operation executed over eight weeks, the Barnala Police team, under the supervision of SSP Barnala Sandeep Goel, kept close surveillance, conducted raids and unmasked the modus operandi of drug syndicate known as 'Agra Gand', leading to arrest of one of the kingpins and their associates from states of Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi."